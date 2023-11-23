Main event wrestler "buried" at AEW Full Gear makes important next move on Dynamite

In a shocking turn of events, a main event star who was "buried" at AEW Full Gear pay-per-view has made an important next move on the latest episode of Dynamite. The star in question is none other than Jay White.

White faced MJF for the World Championship at Full Gear but unfortunately suffered a pinfall loss, marking his first pinfall defeat in AEW. However, on the latest edition of Dynamite, Jay White made his presence felt as he sought to avenge his loss at Full Gear.

The Switchblade entered the highly-anticipated Continental Classic Gold League tournament on Dynamite. He squared off against Rush in an intense singles match. The bout commenced with Rush backing White into the corner, but White quickly retreated from the ring after a back-and-forth exchange.

In a dramatic climax, White resorted to a low blow when the referee's attention was diverted. Seizing the opportunity, he executed his signature move, the blade runner on Rush, securing a victory and earning three points in the Continental Classic Gold League.

Fans are eagerly anticipating White's future matches in the Continental Classic Gold League as he looks to reclaim his momentum and prove his worth in the Tony Khan's promotion following his setback at Full Gear.

