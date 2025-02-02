Major accusation against AEW star Samoa Joe

Former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe got accused of cheating during his match on the latest episode of Collision. A major commentator shockingly put an accusation on Joe during the show.

The latest Collision episode opened with a tag team match between the team of Samoa Joe and HOOK against Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian of The Patriarchy. Christian Cage alongside Mother Wayne was also at the ringside. The Samoan Submission Machine dominated his opponents throughout the contest.

However, AEW commentator Nigel McGuiness made an accusation against Samoa Joe during the match. Nigel said that Joe had put on some baby oil on his body that's why Kip Sabian slipped while holding him. A fan on X/Twitter also wondered whether Nigel accused Joe of stealing the All Elite star, Michael Nakazwa's baby oil gimmick.

Speaking of the match, Joe and HOOK managed to get the win over The Patriarchy. After the match, Christian Cage jumped Joe and HOOK from behind and took both of them out with his contract.

It remains to be seen what the ramifications of the attack will be and whether Joe will try to exact revenge on Dynamite.

