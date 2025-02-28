Major AEW change reportedly a boost for Dynamite ratings

AEW Dynamite once again delivered a good show in terms of storytelling along with top-notch wrestling. Major matches were added to the Revolution pay-per-view. Also, the flagship show saw a significant increase in viewership and ratings since moving to Max.

This Wednesday's edition was full of chaos and drama. MJF brutally attacked Christopher Daniels, which made his rivalry with Hangman Page more personal. Will Ospreay gained momentum ahead of Revolution by defeating Bryan Keith and the Outrunners became number one contenders for the World Tag Team Titles. Also, the Undisputed Kingdom defeated Daniel Garcia and FTR in a high-paced contest.

Further, Harley Cameron defeated Deonna Purrazzo in a decent bout. The main event of the night saw Konosuke Takeshita defeat Orange Cassidy with the International Championship on the line. Last week, AEW Dynamite drew a 563,000 average audience but the number has increased significantly this week. The show also garnered a rating of 0.17 among the 18-49 demographics.

According to Wrestling Observer's Newsletter, journalist Dave Meltzer took to X (fka Twitter) and noted that AEW Dynamite garnered 598,000 viewers and was rated 0.18 among the standard demographics. While this number doesn't include Max viewers, the show increased its TV audience since its debut on the platform.

It will be interesting to see how many viewers the go-home show of Dynamite before Revolution could garner next week.

