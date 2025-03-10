Major AEW contract signing officially confirmed

Tony Khan's AEW had been seeing multiple appearances from top media personalities for a while. One of those stars recently confirmed them being part of the roster officially.

The star in question is Big Boom A.J. During his appearance on the Revolution pay-per-view media scrum that took place soon after the show, A.J. made a huge revelation. He confirmed that he, Big Justice, and The Rizzler were officially signed to contracts with Tony Khan's company.

"Yes, I am officially with AEW right now, so. [and you are undefeated] Yeah, undefeated. I'm on a contract right now, as is Big Justice and The Rizzler. So, yeah, we are going to be here for a while."

The trio, popularly known as the Costco Guys, have been an exciting part of the company since October 2024. They have been utilized in different capacities and even stepped in the ring on numerous occasions.

Moreover, Big Boom A.J. also wrestled at the Revolution PPV. He teamed up with Freshly Squeezed Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe to defeat Johnny TV and MxM Collection (Mansoor and Mason Madden) in a huge trios match on the Ground Zero event before the main show.

With all three Costco Guys revealed to be officially a part of AEW, it remains to be seen what the future holds for them moving forward.

