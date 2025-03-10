Major AEW contract signing officially confirmed

By Nikunj Walia
Modified Mar 10, 2025 05:23 GMT
AEW has been a top wrestling promotion since 2019 (Image via AEW
AEW has been a top wrestling promotion since 2019 (Image via AEW on X)

Tony Khan's AEW had been seeing multiple appearances from top media personalities for a while. One of those stars recently confirmed them being part of the roster officially.

Ad

The star in question is Big Boom A.J. During his appearance on the Revolution pay-per-view media scrum that took place soon after the show, A.J. made a huge revelation. He confirmed that he, Big Justice, and The Rizzler were officially signed to contracts with Tony Khan's company.

"Yes, I am officially with AEW right now, so. [and you are undefeated] Yeah, undefeated. I'm on a contract right now, as is Big Justice and The Rizzler. So, yeah, we are going to be here for a while."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

The trio, popularly known as the Costco Guys, have been an exciting part of the company since October 2024. They have been utilized in different capacities and even stepped in the ring on numerous occasions.

Moreover, Big Boom A.J. also wrestled at the Revolution PPV. He teamed up with Freshly Squeezed Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe to defeat Johnny TV and MxM Collection (Mansoor and Mason Madden) in a huge trios match on the Ground Zero event before the main show.

With all three Costco Guys revealed to be officially a part of AEW, it remains to be seen what the future holds for them moving forward.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी