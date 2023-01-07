Major AEW name accidentally uses DX's signature gesture on Battle of the Belts V

At AEW Battle of the Belts V, Billy Gunn, now known as Daddy A**, smashed a guitar on Satnam Singh's head and used the DX chop.

D-Generation X is regarded as one of the most iconic factions in professional wrestling. During the WWF Attitude Era, the group rose to stardom due to their antics. The stable had Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, Road Dogg, and Billy Gunn as primary members.

Battle of the Belts V opened up with The Acclaimed defending the AEW World Tag Team Championship against rivals Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt accompanied the challengers to the ring.

After an incredible match, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens again retained the titles. Midway through the match, though, Daddy A** used Jarrett's guitar on Singh and hit him with the DX chop.

The feud between the two teams has been going on for weeks. On the latest edition of Dynamite, The Acclaimed successfully defended the tag titles. The initial finish to the match saw Jarrett and Lethal win the belts in a controversial fashion.

Caster and Bowens won the tag team titles by beating Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee. They have successfully defended their belts against top teams in AEW, including FTR, whom they defeated a few weeks ago on Dynamite.

