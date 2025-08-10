  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Major AEW Name Breaks Silence Following Confirmation of In-Ring Return After 83 Days

Major AEW Name Breaks Silence Following Confirmation of In-Ring Return After 83 Days

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 10, 2025 16:59 GMT
Collision
This star is popular among the fans (source: AEW's YouTube channel)

A major AEW star is set to make his in-ring return next week. This wrestler was a huge star in ROH.

Ad

Nigel McGuinness is a prominent name in the world of professional wrestling. He made a name for himself during his time at Ring of Honor. McGuinness retired from in-ring competition in 2011 and has since taken a commentary role. Currently, he works as a color commentator for AEW. However, after thirteen years, McGuinness stepped back inside the squared circle at All In 2024 when he participated in the Casino Gauntlet match. Since then, he has battled Bryan Danielson at Grand Slam 2024 and even competed for the ROH Pure Championship at Final Battle last year. His last bout in All Elite Wrestling was at Double or Nothing 2025 when he teamed with Daniel Garcia to face FTR.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Now, All Elite Wrestling has announced that McGuinness will return to the ring after 83 days next week on Collision to face Hechicero, Lee Moriarty, and Daniel Garcia in a four-way match, with the winner getting a shot at Zack Sabre Jr.'s IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door. Following this announcement, Nigel McGuinness took to X to send a message about his upcoming bout.

"Leaving this here - steep training curve - but I'm leaving everything in the ring to take this opportunity..."
Ad

Major signs that Roman is leaving WWE soon - Check out!

Check out his tweet here:

Ad

AEW has announced seven matches for Forbidden Door

AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door is one of the company's biggest annual pay-per-views. This year's event will take place at The O2 Arena in London, England, on August 24. Considering the magnitude of the show, several high-profile matches have been announced so far.

Hiroshi Tanahashi will compete at the show against an opponent who is yet to be determined. One of the biggest matches on the card will see Kazuchika Okada face off against Swerve Strickland for the Unified Championship. Mercedes Mone will also put her TBS Championship on the line against Alex Windsor and two challengers from CMLL and STARDOM, respectively.

Ad

Toni Storm will defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Athena, while The Hurt Syndicate will defend their World Tag Team Championship against the winners of the Eliminator tournament. Additionally, Kyle Fletcher and Zack Sabre Jr. will defend their respective titles; however, their opponents are yet to be determined.

It remains to be seen whether Tony Khan will add more matches to the card as the show draws closer.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications