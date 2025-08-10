Major AEW Name Breaks Silence Following Confirmation of In-Ring Return After 83 Days

A major AEW star is set to make his in-ring return next week. This wrestler was a huge star in ROH.Nigel McGuinness is a prominent name in the world of professional wrestling. He made a name for himself during his time at Ring of Honor. McGuinness retired from in-ring competition in 2011 and has since taken a commentary role. Currently, he works as a color commentator for AEW. However, after thirteen years, McGuinness stepped back inside the squared circle at All In 2024 when he participated in the Casino Gauntlet match. Since then, he has battled Bryan Danielson at Grand Slam 2024 and even competed for the ROH Pure Championship at Final Battle last year. His last bout in All Elite Wrestling was at Double or Nothing 2025 when he teamed with Daniel Garcia to face FTR.Now, All Elite Wrestling has announced that McGuinness will return to the ring after 83 days next week on Collision to face Hechicero, Lee Moriarty, and Daniel Garcia in a four-way match, with the winner getting a shot at Zack Sabre Jr.'s IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door. Following this announcement, Nigel McGuinness took to X to send a message about his upcoming bout.&quot;Leaving this here - steep training curve - but I'm leaving everything in the ring to take this opportunity...&quot;Check out his tweet here:AEW has announced seven matches for Forbidden DoorAEW X NJPW Forbidden Door is one of the company's biggest annual pay-per-views. This year's event will take place at The O2 Arena in London, England, on August 24. Considering the magnitude of the show, several high-profile matches have been announced so far.Hiroshi Tanahashi will compete at the show against an opponent who is yet to be determined. One of the biggest matches on the card will see Kazuchika Okada face off against Swerve Strickland for the Unified Championship. Mercedes Mone will also put her TBS Championship on the line against Alex Windsor and two challengers from CMLL and STARDOM, respectively.Toni Storm will defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Athena, while The Hurt Syndicate will defend their World Tag Team Championship against the winners of the Eliminator tournament. Additionally, Kyle Fletcher and Zack Sabre Jr. will defend their respective titles; however, their opponents are yet to be determined.It remains to be seen whether Tony Khan will add more matches to the card as the show draws closer.