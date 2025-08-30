Major AEW name claims he's better than Rey Mysterio ever could be

Rey Mysterio is widely considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He is a Grand Slam Champion in WWE and has won multiple titles across different promotions during his career. A major AEW star has recently claimed that he is better than the luchador ever could be. The star is none other than the former WWE United States Champion Ricochet.

Ad

The Lightskin Kingpin has become a major attraction on AEW programming ever since joining the promotion last year. He is one of the most featured heels on the company's roster. He is currently aligned with the Gates of Agony and recently defeated JetSpeed and Michael Oku at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

He recently shared a post on Instagram promoting his interview on the Marking Out podcast with MVP and Dwayne Swayze. In the interview, the highflyer talked about his emotional first singles match against Rey. While sharing the post on his Instagram story, he took some shots at the WWE Legend.

Ad

Trending

"And now I stand better than @619iamlucha ever could be!; #Ahaa 👑," he wrote.

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Ricochet's Instagram story (Image via Ricochet's Instagram)

It was hilarious to see Ricochet take shots at the Master of the 619. It will be interesting to see if these two ever have another match against each other in the future.

Ad

Ricochet had his first match against Rey Mysterio at Lucha Underground

After getting released from WWE in February of 2015, Rey made his way back to the independent wrestling scene. He wrestled across different promotions, including Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. He signed with Lucha Underground in December 2015.

Rey Mysterio made his debut in the promotion teaming with Prince Puma (Ricochet) and Dragon Azteca Jr. in a four-way Tag Team Elimination match for the promotion's Trios Championships. On January 31, 2016, at the Ultima Lucha Dos event, Rey defeated Prince Puma in their first singles match.

This indie run of Rey Mysterio is cherished by many fans as they got to see him share the ring with the likes of Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jushin Thunder Liger.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!