Major AEW name has resigned publicly

In a shocking turn of events, AEW has witnessed a major departure as QT Marshall, who is a prominent figure both in the ring and behind the scenes, has decided to resign from the promotion.

Tony Khan's promotion is facing challenges, with former AEW World Champion CM Punk returning to WWE and another significant figure, QT Marshall, deciding to step down.

QT Marshall has been an integral part of Tony Khan's promotion since its inception in 2019. He made his debut on Dark, teaming up with Peter Avalon. The 38-year-old was involved in several memorable feuds on AEW programming, facing off against the likes of Cody Rhodes and Paul Wight.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Marshall announced his decision to part ways with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Marshall held a significant role backstage as an associate producer. In August 2022, he climbed the ranks to become the Vice President of Show and Creative Coordination, as well as the manager of talent relations.

QT Marshall is also a co-owner and trainer of The Nightmare Factory, which WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes owns. With Marshall leaving All Elite Wrestling, it will be interesting to see what lies ahead for him.

What are your thoughts on QT Marshall's decision? Sound off in the comments section below.