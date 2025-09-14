  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Major AEW name trolls The Young Bucks after match announcement

Major AEW name trolls The Young Bucks after match announcement

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 14, 2025 14:41 GMT
The Young Bucks
The Young Bucks [Image via AEW's YouTube]

The Young Bucks are trying to regain their momentum after losing their EVP status at All In. Matt and Nick Jackson are regularly competing on AEW, once again eyeing the World Tag Team Championship. However, one of their future opponents recently called out the legendary duo with utter disrespect.

Ad

Austin Gunn took a shot at The Young Bucks' recent entrance flops in AEW with a stern message on social media. Matt and Nick Jackson are set to face Bang Bang Gang on AEW September to Remember in the upcoming week. It is a high-stakes showdown as it is a qualifying bout for a 4-Way Tag Team Championship Ladder Match at All Out. Therefore, both teams are trying to score a victory in this clash to get close to the title.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Taking to X, Gunn took a jab at The Young Bucks by arguing that they have a cooler entrance than Matt & Nick. Since losing their EVP status, the former Elite members have been getting lousy entrances, the kind that makes them look like a joke. Austin Gunn's recent comments are a direct reference to that.

"At least we have a cool entrance" he wrote

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Check out his X post below:

Ad
Ad

The Young Bucks break their silence after scoring a huge win on AEW Dynamite

Since losing their EVP status, The Young Bucks have been struggling to make themselves look flashy like before in AEW. However, on last week's episode of Dynamite, they teamed up with the Death Riders to defeat Brodido and The Opps in a $500,000 tag team match.

Ad

Taking to X, Matt & Nick Jackson shared a picture of themselves counting down the dollar bills received after winning the match. In the caption, they claimed that they are back, suggesting their rise in AEW once again.

"We’re backkkk" they wrote

Check out their X post below:

With that huge win, the Bucks have a lot of momentum on their side. It is going to be interesting to see how things unfold for them from here on in All Elite Wrestling.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!

Quick Links

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications