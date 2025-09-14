Major AEW name trolls The Young Bucks after match announcement

The Young Bucks are trying to regain their momentum after losing their EVP status at All In. Matt and Nick Jackson are regularly competing on AEW, once again eyeing the World Tag Team Championship. However, one of their future opponents recently called out the legendary duo with utter disrespect.Austin Gunn took a shot at The Young Bucks' recent entrance flops in AEW with a stern message on social media. Matt and Nick Jackson are set to face Bang Bang Gang on AEW September to Remember in the upcoming week. It is a high-stakes showdown as it is a qualifying bout for a 4-Way Tag Team Championship Ladder Match at All Out. Therefore, both teams are trying to score a victory in this clash to get close to the title.Taking to X, Gunn took a jab at The Young Bucks by arguing that they have a cooler entrance than Matt &amp; Nick. Since losing their EVP status, the former Elite members have been getting lousy entrances, the kind that makes them look like a joke. Austin Gunn's recent comments are a direct reference to that.&quot;At least we have a cool entrance&quot; he wroteCheck out his X post below:Austin Gunn @theaustingunnLINKat least we have a cool entranceThe Young Bucks break their silence after scoring a huge win on AEW DynamiteSince losing their EVP status, The Young Bucks have been struggling to make themselves look flashy like before in AEW. However, on last week's episode of Dynamite, they teamed up with the Death Riders to defeat Brodido and The Opps in a $500,000 tag team match.Taking to X, Matt &amp; Nick Jackson shared a picture of themselves counting down the dollar bills received after winning the match. In the caption, they claimed that they are back, suggesting their rise in AEW once again.&quot;We’re backkkk&quot; they wroteCheck out their X post below:With that huge win, the Bucks have a lot of momentum on their side. It is going to be interesting to see how things unfold for them from here on in All Elite Wrestling.