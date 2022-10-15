"I've [been] begging" - Major AEW star alludes to pleading with Tony Khan to bring her back for a massive return

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant has teased the possibility of returning to Tony Khan's promotion AEW.

During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, VanZant was asked when she would return to the ring. Earlier this year, at Double or Nothing, she teamed up with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky for a win over Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian, and Tay Conti (aka Tay Melo) in a Six-Person Tag Team Match.

The MMA fighter recently noted via her Instagram handle that she has been "begging" to return to the squared circle.

VanZant made her AEW debut in 2021 on an episode of Dynamite alongside The American Top Team. The following week on Rampage, she attacked Chris Jericho during the group's feud with The Inner Circle.

Shortly afterward, Tony Khan confirmed VanZant's signing with his promotion. Her husband and fellow fighter, Austin Vanderford, also appeared in AEW.

Tony Khan has played a major role in bringing numerous MMA personalities to AEW

AEW has featured numerous MMA fighters in recent years. Fighters from the American Top Team have consistently appeared on AEW programming, especially during Dan Lambert's tenure with the promotion.

UFC star Jorge Masvidal is one of the more prominent names to have appeared on AEW TV. He was also involved in an angle with Chris Jericho, hitting him with his famous running knee.

Current UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes has also made a brief appearance in Tony Khan's promotion. Whereas former UFC champions Tyron Woodley and Matt Hughes were involved in an angle with Wardlow.

At Full Gear 2021, The American Top Team competed in a 10-man Tag Team Match against the Inner Circle. Dan Lambert's side featured UFC veterans Junior dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski, who teamed up with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky in a losing effort.

