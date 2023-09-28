Major AEW star extends their winning streak to 27-0 after Dynamite win

One of the biggest singles winning streaks in AEW has just been extended. Julia Hart has just won her 27th straight singles match tonight on Dynamite.

Tonight, she took on Willow Nightingale, someone who wanted justice for Hart's previous attacks on the women's roster. Their match was previously scheduled for AEW Collision. However, Hart attacked her using the black mist hours before their scheduled bout. That same night, Kiera Hogan volunteered to avenge Willow but lost to the House of Black member.

Throughout tonight's match, both sides had equal momentum, as the former NJPW Strong Women's Champion definitely did not want to give in to Julia Hart.

In the end, Hart maneuvered around and set herself up for a Moonsault to seal the victory, earning her 27th straight singles win.

Despite the House of Black not being in full force, Hart has kept their influence in AEW by taking control of the women's division.

She now has a chance to claim an even bigger prize as she will challenge Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship this Sunday at WrestleDream.

