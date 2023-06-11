Major AEW star feels some fans are "extremely upset" with CM Punk's return to the company

Thunder Rosa is set to return to AEW after around a ten-month hiatus. The former AEW Champion teased her return on an episode of Dynamite last month and was announced to be a part of Collision not long after. There is no information however on whether Rosa will be cleared and will compete on the debut episode of the show. The show will take place this coming Saturday on June 17th. There are concerns as she was previously reported to be nursing a major injury.

Alongside Thunder Rosa another key figure is set to return and he is none other than CM Punk. While Rosa's appearance on the debut episode of Collision is still in the works, the Straight Edge Superstar is set to headline the main event on Saturday, in a six-man tag match. He will team up with FTR to take on Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa gave her thoughts on the return of the Chicago native to the promotion. She first talked about the possible direction of Punk moving forward and reincorporating himself with the roster.

"It can go either way, you know?" she said. "Because I think you can add a lot of fuel to the fire. I think he could go either way, babyface or heel."

Thunder Rosa then went on to address the mixed reactions to his return, but how regardless of what kind of reaction fans will have to his return, it is still heavily anticipated.

"I feel like the fans, no matter what, some of them are extremely upset and like, offended that he's coming back," Rosa added. "And some of them are just happy to see him again on TV." [H/T wrestlinginc]

AEW star CM Punk's return match is right around the corner

AEW Collision is set to make its debut next Saturday night, June 17th at the United Center in Chicago Illinois. This event will feature the most anticipated return on the promotion, in the form of CM Punk. The Straight Edge Superstar will finally make his return after a nine-month hiatus from the promotion. After several bumps in the road, fans will finally get to see Punk in action once more as he competes in a six-man tag match in the main event of the show.

The return of the former AEW World Champion is one that is not fully supported by the industry, may it be fans or different wrestling superstars. However, this is undoubtedly still a return that is heavily anticipated.

