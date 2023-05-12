Major AEW star should "keep a low profile" around WWE Hall of Famer, warns Dutch Mantell

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell has urged one of AEW's top stars to "keep a low profile" around a WWE Hall of Famer following some rather controversial comments.

The star in question is "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, the former AEW Tag Team Champion who recently caused some discussion online following his appearance at the "For the Love of Wrestling" convention in Manchester, England.

Perry was said to have had a less-than-welcoming attitude, which led to a Q&A session where Jack claimed that he would never ask WWE legend Billy Gunn for advice because he hates Canadian Destroyers.

Now fellow WWE legend Dutch Mantell has weighed in on the situation. Speaking on his podcast "Story Time," Dutch warned Jack Perry that Billy Gunn is known to have a hot temper in the past.

“So he doesn’t respect Billy Gunn at all? Well, Jungle Boy should know –he needs to be a little more political when he speaks of guys that he works with in public. I know Billy, Billy has a little bit of a hot temper, and I would hate to be in around them in a dressing room setting when Billy Gunn cuts loose on him. Look at the shape [Billy Gunn] is in, I would advise Jungle Boy to keep a low profile. I’m not there, but Billy Gunn has a little bit of a temper too.” [20:45 to 21:46]

Jack Perry and Billy Gunn have only ever crossed paths twice in All Elite Wrestling, with both occasions coming in battle royales. However, the two did briefly work together when Billy's sons, The Gunn Club, challenged Jurassic Express to a tag team title match in early 2022.

"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry will be in the main event of AEW Double or Nothing

Whoever "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry gets pointers from, they seem to be working for him as he is just a few weeks away from headlining one of All Elite Wrestling's biggest events of the year.

Perry will be involved a four-way match for the AEW World Championship, as he, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara will all attempt to end MJF's reign of terror over the company.

Neither Jungle Boy nor Darby Allin has ever been involved in a pay-per-view main event in AEW, giving MJF and Sammy Guevara (who have) an immediate advantage. But considering how all four men have been performing as of late, anything can happen.

