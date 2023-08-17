Major AEW star makes a jaw-dropping return to confront Jon Moxley on Dynamite

The latest edition of AEW Dynamite witnessed the triumphant return of fan-favorite Eddie Kingston, confronting none other than Jon Moxley.

The night kicked off with a thrilling match when Orange Cassidy defeated Wheeler Yuta in the opening match for AEW International Championship. But it was the post-match chaos that stole the show.

Members of the BlackPool Combat Club, including Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli, attacked Cassidy, only to be saved by the Best Friends and Lucha Brothers. While the two sides brawled, Moxley and Castagnoli pulled out steel chairs, intent on dealing major damage.

That's when Eddie Kingston made his his surprising return, chasing Moxley and Castagnoli away. Kingston then challenged the BCC to a Stadium Stampede match at AEW All In.

Eddie Kingston last appeared in AEW at Forbidden Door in June and since then, he had appeared in NJPW's G1 Climax tournament.

The Stadium Stampede match is a chaotic, anything-goes match, that takes place in a stadium. It was famously last held in 2021, when the Inner Circle defeated The Pinnacle.

It remains to be seen if the BlackPool Combat Club will accept Eddie Kingston's challenge for the Stadium Stampede match at All in.

