Major AEW star recalls almost being fired while working with Roman Reigns in WWE

Roman Reigns is the longest reigning WWE Universal Champion of the modern era. He made his debut a decade ago alongside Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley as The Shield. The trio went on to become the most significant faction in the modern era. Moxley described how the group felt like misfit toys and how it may have turned out quite differently.

The Shield had a long undefeated streak between 2012 and 2013. They had a notable feud with factions including Evolution and The Wyatt Family. At Extreme Rules in 2013, each member of The Hounds Of Justice picked up gold. Seth Rollins ended up betraying his brothers when he decided to join The Authority.

During their time together in WWE, all three members won the WWE Championship after their split and coincidentally held the title on the same night (Money in the Bank 2016). Recently, during an interaction with Metro.co.uk Jon Moxley revealed that he feared the group would get fired from WWE.

‘I only remember the good stuff and how great it was. But at the time when you’re in that, there’s always the threat – people are getting fired all the time, a lot of people are there for a year or two, they never get called up and then they get fired.’ (HT - Metro.co.uk)

Additionally, he stated the uncertainty about the future of WWE Superstars and the backstage environment.

‘You always have this fear that you’ve never going to get called up, so this adds a lot of stress. You can’t just relax. Every day that passes down there before you get called up, you’re like, “Is this ever gonna happen? Am I gonna get fired today?” (HT - Metro.co.uk)

The Shield had a dominant run in the WWE

During their nearly two-year run on the main roster, The Shield became one of the most popular factions in WWE.

In a recent interaction with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated Reigns talked about the formation of the group.

“Early on, we found out we were going to be the guys for the company that could pull the wagon as far as we wanted if we worked hard enough."(HT - SI)

Rollins said the last ten years would have been very different without The Shield.

"That allowed us to be The Shield. Without that mindset, there is no Shield, and the last ten years look a lot different.”(HT - SI)

SI Wrestling @SI_wrestling This small moment inside a sweaty gym in Florida is when Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins knew they had potential together si.com/wrestling/2022… This small moment inside a sweaty gym in Florida is when Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins knew they had potential together si.com/wrestling/2022…

Recently, The Tribal Chief defeated Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. The Visionary is feuding with Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship. Moxley will be defending his AEW Champion against MFJ at Full Gear this weekend.

Would you like to see The Shield reunite on their 10 anniversary? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click HERE to find out how!

WWE Hall of Famer says here that Roman Reigns could be defeated by an unexpected name

Poll : 0 votes