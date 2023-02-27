Major AEW star reportedly "open-minded" about jumping ship to WWE under Triple H's regime

Triple H has been making efforts to revive WWE's creative direction since becoming the Creative Head. As a result, he has been bringing back old stars and trying to sign new ones to the promotion.

Recently, there has been speculation about Kenny Omega, who was formerly the AEW World Champion, being interested in joining under Triple H's leadership. The rumors began circulating when Dave Meltzer reported that Omega's contract with All Elite Wrestling was supposed to expire in late January. However, it was later revealed that his contract had been extended to account for the time he spent out of action with injuries. But the exact length of the extension remains unclear.

Wade Keller recently spoke on a PWTorch audio show and provided an update on WWE's stance on signing Kenny Omega. According to Keller, the Stamford-based promotion is still interested in signing Omega. He is reportedly open-minded about a potential move to the company.

"I haven’t independently verified rumors of WWE being interested in Omega. I have confirmed they’re aware of Omega’s open-mindedness to come to WWE. That’s what I’ve been told. That he’s open-minded to landing in WWE before his career is over." [H/T- Wrestletalk]

Triple H's regime sees Cody Rhodes as a more viable future than Kenny Omega

According to Wade Keller's recent comments on the PWTorch audio show, the belief is that Cody has more potential as a WWE-ready character. Rhodes' character comes with a strong promo, a younger age, and less wear and tear on his body compared to Omega.

“I think there’s a belief there’s more to Cody, more of a future, given Cody’s age and wear and tear on his body being less and just as a WWE-ready character and promo that there’s more turnkey main event multi-year potential in Cody than Kenny.” [H/T- Wrestletalk]

If Omega were to join WWE, it would undoubtedly create a buzz in the wrestling world. He would be a significant addition to the company's already impressive roster of talent, and his arrival would open up numerous potential matchups that fans have been dreaming of for years.

Do you think Kenny Omega would make his debut under Triple H's regime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

