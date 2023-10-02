Major AEW star's 28-0 winning streak comes to an end at WrestleDream

Kris Statlander has just ended another major AEW star's long-time singles winning streak.

The TBS Champion has coined herself the "Ender of Streaks", as she was the one who ended Jade Cargill's legendary 60-single match win streak back in May at AEW Double or Nothing.

Tonight on AEW WrestleDream, she faced the House of Black's Julia Hart, someone with a streak of her own. Before tonight, she was standing at a 28-singles win streak, which started the moment she turned to the dark side.

Throughout the match, it seemed as if Hart was set not only to extend her win streak, but also capture her first singles title. She had control of the pace of the match, and had moments where it seemed as if the title was within her grasp.

The House of Black member hit her Moonsault, and got to lock in her Hart-less submission hold, but these weren't enough to keep Statlander down. As soon as the TBS Champion got her momentum, she went all the way, hitting a Tombstone Piledriver, followed by her Saturday Night Fever finisher to seal the deal.

Expand Tweet

Statlander continues her dominance as the TBS Champion, as she has now ended the winning-streak of a second star.

What were your reactions to this title defense? Let us know in the comments section below.