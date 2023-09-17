As per the reports, a major All Elite Wrestling star, whose contract with the Jacksonville-based company has expired, is about to set foot in WWE. The star in question is Jade Cargill.

Jade Cargill, returned to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) a week ago on Collision and immediately made a statement by attacking the TBS Champion Kris Statlander, whom she had lost the chamionship to at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in May.

Following the attack, the two stars faced each other in a title match on the recent episode Rampage. After a hard-fought contest, Kris Statlander successfully defended her TBS Championship.

Expand Tweet

Immediately after her return, rumors about Cargill leaving AEW were running rampant and it was reported by Fightful Select that the return would be a short one as Big Jade will soon join World Wrestling Entertainment.

In line with the ongoing rumors, PWInsider has now reported that Cargill's contract with the Jacksonville-based company is believed to have expired, and she will be joining WWE. As per the report, it has also been confirmed by PWInsider's sources that the former AEW TBS Champion will be in Orlando this week at the WWE performance center.

Jade Cargill debuted in AEW in 2020 and embarked upon a dominant run in the company, as she remained undefeated for 60 matches and became the inaugural TBS Champion, holding the title for 508 days. The undefeated streak was ended by Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Cargill has all the potential in the world to become a main eventer in any company, and if the above rumors are true, she will be a big catch for WWE.

Cargill's arrival was reportedly discussed backstage during WWE RAW

A recent report by Fightful Select shed light upon the rumors surrounding Jade Cargill's move to WWE and the backstage reactions to it.

The report could not clarify the reason behind her rumored move, but stated that it is not financially motivated. As per the report, Jade's contract discussions with World Wrestling Entertainment took place during her break from AEW after the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

Fightful Select also reported that after her match against Kris Statlander, Jade Cargill had a farewell-like reception backstage at Rampage, as other superstars greeted her and exchanged hugs. While she did not talk about a move to WWE, people in AEW believe it is imminent.

Expand Tweet

The same is the case in World Wrestling Entertainment as top superstars in Stamford based company have heard about the 31-year-old's possible move, and she was discussed backstage at the recent RAW

Do you think Jade Cargill's move to WWE is set in stone? Sound off in the comments section below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here