Major AEW star says he hates Claudio Castagnoli more than The Elite

Ahead of Forbidden Door, AEW star Eddie Kingston has confirmed that he will side with The Elite in a five-on-five match against The Blackpool Combat Club. During a backstage segment, The Elite addressed the BCC's challenge for a match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. At this time, they have only three members at the ready, as Kenny Omega is gearing up for a one-on-one match with Will Ospreay.

It seems that Kingston is the fourth member of the team. However, he revealed that he was not doing this out of goodwill. While he had little respect for The Elite, his "hate" towards a star trumps all that.

The other superstar in question is Claudio Castagnoli of the Blackpool Combat Club. In his last singles match, Kingston lost his ROH World Heavyweight Title to him, and it seems he has held a grudge ever since.

This is apparently strong enough to completely disregard his friendship with Jon Moxley and his history of going against the members of The Elite on separate occasions.

This feud is hitting high gear, and all this built-up tension will come loose at Forbidden Door. The involvement of superstars from both AEW and NJPW just increases the anticipation for the contest at the pay-per-view.

