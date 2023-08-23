Major AEW star says he watches "LA Knight and Cody Rhodes every week"

A major AEW star recently revealed that he watches WWE stars LA Knight and Cody Rhodes every week.

MJF is set to main event one of the biggest shows in All Elite Wrestling history, All In, this weekend against Adam Cole. Ahead of the pay-per-view, the AEW World Champion appeared on the latest episode of Busted Open, where he talked about sectionalism in professional wrestling.

Friedman stated that he sees fans communicating online like it was an all-out war between companies and professional wrestlers. The champion denied the notion, claiming wrestlers root for each other as the better the promotions do, the more money talents make.

MJF wanted fans to stop arguing and enjoy wrestling, as all the wrestlers were having a blast. The Salt of the Earth then revealed that he watches WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and LA Knight every week and enjoys doing so.

"I see fans online, the way they communicate with each other. It's like an all out war. Just so you guys know, that's not like what's going on. With the wrestlers, we're all rooting each other on. Because, realistically, the better the two companies are doing, the more money we're gonna make. So stop arguing. Like we're all freaking having a blast. I'm watching LA Knight and Cody Rhodes every week, and I'm having a blast just like I know everybody else is having a blast. Just like I know that there are fans out there watching 'Better than You Bay Bay' having a blast every single week," said MJF.

The Devil also talked about the AEW's upcoming pay-per-view All In, which will be attended by one of the largest crowds:

"There's so much great professional wrestling going on, and there's more than enough room for it, clearly. Because AEW is about to have the biggest crowd. This is not hyperbole. Wrestling is, unfortunately very hyperbolic sport, the biggest crowd ever in the history of the sport, and I'm headlining it."

MJF will defend the AEW World Championship in the main event of All In

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is all set to face Adam Cole in the main event of All In pay-per-view in front of over 80k fans at Wembley Stadium in London on August 27, 2023.

But before their main event, MJF and Adam Cole will also team up to challenge Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) for the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship during All In Zero Hour.

However, the match might change as the Aussie Open will first defend the tag titles against Matt and Jeff Hardy this Wednesday at the go-home show of AEW Dynamite before the pay-per-view.

