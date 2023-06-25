Major AEW star seemingly takes a shot at WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes on Collision

One of the top AEW stars seemingly took a shot at WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes. The wrestler in question is former World Heavyweight Champion Christian Cage.

Last week on the debut episode of AEW Collision, Captain Charisma helped his partner Luchasaurus to become the new TNT Champion. Cage attacked Wardlow with a video camera and that helped the All Elite Wrestling's resident Dinosaur capture his first singles title in the promotion.

After the match, Christian Cage was carrying the title and celebrating with it feeling like he won the belt himself.

Tonight, the new TNT Champion and Cage showed up to address the crowd. While doing so, Captain Charisma took a shot at WWE's Cody Rhodes. He referenced the fact that Rhodes created the TNT Title and then left the promotion attempting to win the top title elsewhere but still had failed.

“I’m not going to sit here and act like I created this championship. . . this isn't gonna be a Vanity Project like another guy who used to ride the roads (Rhodes) here in AEW," Christian Cage said. [00:38 - 00:49]

The WWE veteran also mentioned that the era of the 'championship open challenges' is over.

