Major AEW star seemingly unhappy with Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) getting a title opportunity

A certain popular AEW star was recently vocal about Mercedes Moné's arrival to the promotion, and how it may look like she jumped the line for a title shot. This would be Willow Nightingale.

As it stands, The CEO is next in line for the TBS Championship and will challenge the winner of Julia Hart and Willow Nightingale's match at Dynasty. She has been booked for her first title match next month at Double or Nothing. This may end up being her in-ring debut for the company, seeing as she has not been announced for any other matches prior.

During an exclusive interview with PWInsider, Willow Nightingale addressed the situation and talked about how Mercedes Moné has yet to prove herself in AEW. According to her, the former WWE Superstar could have had a match to earn her title shot but acknowledged that maybe her reputation was all she needed for her to get this opportunity.

"Here she is just showing up, unproven in AEW, hasn't even had a match yet, and it's 'I'm going to go straight to the title.' So there is a little piece of me that's... You could maybe have a match or something, but I get it. I do think she is just doing what she is doing because she has that experience and reputation that precedes her." [H/T - PWInsider]

Mercedes Moné calls out her mystery attacker

One mystery in AEW has been the identity of Mercedes Moné's attacker. Last week on Dynamite, the lights went off and Moné was blindsided during a sit-down interview. This week, she called out her aggressor, who she believed to be Julia Hart, seeing as the attack fit her modus operandi.

On Twitter, she continued to call out her attacker, as she wanted them to directly confront her instead.

As of this point, Julia Hart seems to be the most probable figure to be the mystery attacker. But looking at the history between Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Moné, unfinished business could play a part in this storyline.

