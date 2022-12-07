Major AEW star sends Bloodline member a message following their big win at PWI Top 100

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has sent his congrats to The Bloodline as it was announced that The Usos had won a major year-end award.

Wrestling publication Pro Wrestling Illustrated is known for its lists such as the PWI 500, the PWI Women's 150 and the PWI Tag Team 100, which honors the best of the best from the world of wrestling over a period of 12 months.

In the most recent edition of the Tag Team 100, it was revealed that The Usos had been crowned the winners of the 2022 installment of the list. The duo beat out the likes of popular teams like FTR, The Briscoes and The Acclaimed.

Many congratulated Jimmy and Jey on their achievements, including former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, who tweeted a message to fellow Bloodline member Sami Zayn, stating that he should be buying pizzas for The Usos to celebrate.

"Well earned! I'm sure pizza tonight is on fellow family member @SamiZayn ! Congrats!" tweeted @KennyOmegamanX

Omega and Zayn were very close during their time on the independent scene, with the two men teaming up together in their native Canada. The pair worked together at major companies like PWG in the United States and DDT in Japan.

Kenny Omega will be in action at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming

2022 seems to be ending with a bang for both The Bloodline and The Elite. As the WWE faction rules the title scene with an iron fist, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are on a quest to regain the Trios Championships that they never truly lost.

Having pulled the series back to 2-1, The Elite and Death Triangle will have a week to regroup before they face each other in match four of their best-of-seven series on the "Winter is Coming" edition of AEW Dynamite.

The Elite can pull off a come-from-behind victory before the year is out if they string together three consecutive wins on AEW's final three Dynamites of the year. Death Triangle could give themselves an early Christmas present by winning two more matches back-to-back, retaining their titles at Holiday Bash.

Do you think The Elite will tie the best-of-seven series? Let us know in the comments section down below!

