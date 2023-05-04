Major AEW star sends heartfelt message for WWE Superstar Big E amid absence

WWE Superstar Big E was recently spotted with AEW star and pro wrestling veteran Paul Wight, with the former posting a snap to Twitter. Wight has since shared a heartfelt message to the absent star.

Big E and Paul Wight shared the WWE locker room at one point and have even met in the ring on occasion. But with Wight currently signed to AEW, the pair now sit on opposite sides of the promotional divide.

Despite working on different promotions, the pair clearly had no impact on their relationship, with both stars recently snapped on social media. Although Wight no longer uses 'The Big Show' moniker, Big E still made reference in his caption, using the opening lyrics to his WWE theme.

Paul Wight has since responded to the post, sharing a heartfelt message for the New Day's powerhouse.

"Love this man with all my heart," Wight tweeted.

Big E has been absent from WWE since last March after sustaining a broken neck during a match. The injury was severe and could have been fatal. It's unknown whether or not he will be medically cleared to wrestle again.

The AEW star was also recently spotted with Goldberg among others

Paul Wight has recently caught up with more than just Big E. The veteran was recently spotted with fellow WCW and WWE veterans Goldberg, Booker T, Kevin Nash, and Diamond Dallas Page.

Booker shared the snap on his Instagram, captioned: "WCW 4 LIFE."

Goldberg has been the subject of a lot of speculation since his contract with WWE expired last December. With the two-time Universal Champion making it clear he intends to wrestle again, fans have been speculating about the possibility of his AEW debut.

Would you like to see Paul Wight return to WWE someday? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes