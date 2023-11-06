Major AEW star shares a post after Rhea Ripley's victory at WWE Crown Jewel

Former WWE star who recently made her AEW debut acknowledged the Women's world champion, Rhea Ripley, on her incredible victory against four other challengers at the recent Crown Jewel PLE.

The AEW star in question is CJ Perry (formerly known as Lana). CJ made her All Elite debut recently at the All Out PPV, where she confronted her husband, Miro (fka Rusev), and is now signed with Tony Khan's promotion alongside her better half. Perry had left WWE back in 2021.

Meanwhile, The Hot & Flexible acknowledged the Women's world champion, Rhea Ripley, on social media. The Eradicator defended her Women's World title in a fatal 5-way match against the challengers Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Shayna Bazsler, and Zoey Stark at the Crown Jewel PLE.

In a power-packed encounter, all the competitors involved in the match gave it their all until the very last minute. Eventually, Ripley ended up retaining the title to continue her dominant championship reign. Mami received compliments for her impressive performance from all over the wrestling community as well.

Moreover, current AEW star CJ Perry (fka Lana) also seemingly congratulated the Women's world champion on retaining her title with a hard-fought victory. Perry shared a picture of Ripley with the title belt on her recent Instagram story. The story indicates CJ is also a fan of Mami.

What else happened at WWE Crown Jewel apart from Rhea Ripley winning

As mentioned earlier, Rhea Ripley retained her Women's World title against four other women to solidify her dominance. Apart from that, Seth Rollins also retained his World Heavyweight title by defeating Drew McIntyre in the opening match. Furthermore, Iyo Sky defeated Bianca Belair to retain the WWE women's title.

Moreover, Logan Paul was crowned the new U.S. champion by defeating Rey Mysterio, and Roman Reigns retained his Undisputed title against LA Knight in the main event. Overall, it was a decent show that had many things to offer. Henceforth, only time will tell what WWE brings in their next PLE.

