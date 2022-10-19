During tonight's 'Title Tuesday' edition of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan, the President of the promotion, was warned by TBS Champion Jade Cargill. Ever since Nyla Rose stole her title, she has been trying to get it back. Jade has now threatened to hijack this Friday's AEW Rampage out of frustration.

A couple of weeks ago, at AEW's Battle of the Belts IV, Jade Cargill defended her title against Willow Nightingale. After a tough battle, she retained her title.

However, former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose ran away with the TBS Title. As Jade was already worn out from her match, she could not chase Nyla down.

Last week, on AEW Rampage, Jade showed up after Nyla's match to get it back before being stopped by security. As the TBS Champion was busy attacking the guards, Rose managed to run away with the title again.

Tonight on Dynamite, the TBS Champion was furious that the former AEW Women's Champion did not show up. After hearing that she would be at Rampage this Friday, the Cargill had an idea.

She warned Tony Khan, asking him to ensure he fixes the situation or there would be severe consequences.

“Tony Khan, here’s the deal. Either you get Nyla Rose to bring me my belt because she’s too much of a chicken s**t, or I will hijack your show for 60 minutes. See you Friday,” Jade Cargill said.

Will Tony Khan be able to get Jade her title back? Or will the TBS Champion take Rampage hostage? Tune in this Friday to find out.

Do you think Cargill and Nyla Rose should have a match to settle things? If the match happens, who is your prediction to win? Let us know in the comments section below.

