Major AEW star undergoes name change on Dynamite

AEW seems to have lost another one of its original personas. As of tonight's episode of Dynamite, Jungle Boy is no more, and only Jack Perry is left standing.

The FTW Champion was interviewed following his win against his former best friend Hook last week. He took the time not only to address the win but to set the record straight: the FTW Championship was not his only goal but was merely symbolic for him, and the title itself held no merit.

Wrestling legend Jerry Lynn came out to interrupt Perry's promo. He addressed him as Jungle Boy, which irked the young star. The former AEW Tag Team Champion then announced that Jungle Boy is no more, and he wanted to be addressed moving forward simply as Jack Perry.

The AEW star has now completed a full transformation into a heel persona. He has a new theme song, new attire, a new attitude, and now a more serious moniker, reflecting his growth and character changes. All that is left for the champion is to show this through his actions.

What do you think is next in store for Jack Perry? Could he go after other championships on future episodes of Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here