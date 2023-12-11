Major AEW star urges Tony Khan to bring in former WWE Superstar if he is not "afraid"

A prominent star has asked AEW President and CEO Tony Khan to book a former WWE talent in his promotion. The name in question is Lance Archer.

The Murderhawk Monster has been one of the valuable members of the All Elite Wrestling roster for years. He is being managed by none other than Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts in AEW. Archer is currently on a world tour with his partner and former WWE star, Alex Zayne.

The Sauce was a part of the Stamford-based promotion in 2021, performing on NXT and 205 Live. Lance Archer and Zayne recently participated in the 2023 NJPW World Tag League tournament as "Monstersauce."

Archer and Alex Zayne failed to make it to the tournament finals. In a post-match interview, they reflected on their performance as a tandem. The Murderhawk Monster also asked Tony Khan to book him in a tag team with Zayne in AEW.

“Monster Sauce will be back in Japan, one day sooner or later. But Tony [Khan], if you’re not afraid, you should bring us to AEW. You should let us run wild in the tag division. Ricky Starks, Big Bill, you’re the tag team champions right now. You think you have it on lock, but if we show up, like he said, he’s gonna sauce you, I’m gonna toss you. He’s gonna throw you, I’m going to kill you because when Monstersauce shows up, everybody dies.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

Former WWE star calls out everyone in his world tour

Lance Archer recently took to Twitter/X to inform the fans about his world tour with Alex Zayne. The former WWE star also warned tag teams in different companies about the threat of Monstersauce.

"Japan, we are coming back. USA, if you want some sauce, you better hit us up quick. Because we’re gonna travel all over the world. Whether it’s AEW, whether it’s the independent circuit all across the United States and the world, hell, we might even show up in CMLL. You never know. But if you hit us up, Monstersauce is coming, and we’re gonna sauce the world. Because I toss ’em, he sauces ’em. I kill ’em, [and] he thrills them. We’re Monstersauce, and everybody dies.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

It remains to be seen whether Alex Zayne will eventually come to AEW and compete alongside Archer as Monstersauce against some top tandems.

