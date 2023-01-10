Major AEW star will never reach Brock Lesnar's level and main event WrestleMania, according to WWE veteran

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette doesn't think AEW star Kenny Omega will ever be in the main event of WrestleMania.

Kenny Omega made a blockbuster return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17. He challenged arch-rival Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title, the same belt he himself had inaugurated in 2017. After almost 35 minutes, Omega hit the One Winged Angle to pin Ospreay and capture the title for the second time.

The bout has been critically-acclaimed. Jim Cornette also praised the men in the bout during the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast. He did, however, opine that neither Omega nor Ospreay will amount to anything at the level of Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns.

"So neither one of these guys mentally or physically is ever going to main event WrestleMania or be a major level star of the level of Lesnar, Reigns, Cena, whatever the f*ck in the United States. But it works there with that presentation so I can understand why the people that like that kind of wrestling would like them there," Jim Cornette said. [H/T Inside the Ropes]

Kenny Omega could be a double champion walking out of next week's AEW Dynamite. The Cleaner and The Young Bucks challenge Death Triangle in a Ladder Match to conclude the Best of Seven Series for the Trios Titles.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Miami Heat play the Oklahoma City Thunder this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Jim Cornette believes that Kenny Omega worked better in NJPW than in AEW

During the same podcast, Cornette staked his belief that Omega worked better in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Speaking on both Omega and Ospreay, the veteran said that they were protected by NJPW as opposed to AEW, and they weren't allowed to do "stupid sh*t."

“So each of them, they’re probably in the best place for them in the whole world right there. Because New Japan has fostered this environment, the ominous music, the big entrance is they’re somewhat protected over there from doing really stupid sh*t probably. Because why would Kenny do so much goofy or stupid sh*t over here and not there unless they don’t let him do it there, and he works harder there."

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Kenny Omega’s amazing entrance at today’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 Kenny Omega’s amazing entrance at today’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 https://t.co/zs43A40Lgu

Kenny Omega originally left NJPW in 2019 and went on to co-found AEW alongside Tony Khan and The Young Bucks. Alongside the US Title, he has also held the World Heavyweight, Intercontinental, Junior Heavyweight, and NEVER Openweight titles.

Since moving to AEW, the cleaner has won the world title and is also a former Trios and Tag Team Champion.

What did you make of Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay? Comment your thoughts below.

Find out which signing stunned Vince McMahon because of his age right here.

Poll : 0 votes