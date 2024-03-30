Major AEW stars invade Billy Gunn’s house on Rampage

A major AEW faction invaded the house of WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn. The group wished to send a message to him and his allies after the animosity over the last few weeks.

Last week, Bullet Club Gold broke their silence on why they turned on the AEW Trios Champions. According to them, this was their plan all along and The Acclaimed were just too naive.

Tonight on Rampage, Austin and Colten Gunn were seen welcoming Jay White to the house of their father Billy Gunn. They claimed that they wouldn't have to worry about anything due to them being related.

They made themselves at home and had some words to say to The Acclaimed. Jay White then revealed that they intended to become the new AEW Trios Champions.

Bullet Club Gold wreaked havoc while at the Hall of Famer's house tonight tossing and throwing several objects in their way. White stated that he wished to leave a lasting mark of their invasion by smashing the TV, but Billy Gunn arriving home and catching them prevented the heel trio from continuing.

It is safe to say that this is not the end of this feud, and this may boil down to a trios match somewhere along the road.

