Major AEW stars namedropped at NJPW Dominion 2023 

NJPW Dominion is the latest wrestling pay-per-view to hit the screens this weekend. Tons of blockbuster matches are on the card, including appearances from AEW superstars such as Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Lance Archer.

However, during the IWGP Tag Team Championship match, commentator Chris Charlton referenced two AEW superstars at certain spots during the match. These superstars are Darby Allin and Kris Statlander.

NJPW Superstar Yoh came to the aid of Bishamon, who were his comrades under the stable Chaos and helped them capture the Tag Team titles.

Yoh used a skateboard to attack his opponents and also performed high-flying moves during the match, which Chris Charlton would mention to be similar to Allin and Statlander. However, funnily the NJPW superstar brings a skateboard to the ring but does not ride this to the ring like the AEW star.

Fans may not know, but coincidentally, Kris Statlander is a part of Chaos, the same faction that Bishomon and Yoh are a part of. The faction then expanded to AEW. This could be the reason for an intentional reference to the TBS Women's Champion.

With Forbidden Door pay-per-view right around the corner, there is a possibility for any of the superstars under this match card will make appearances and take on the best that All Elite Wrestling can offer.

