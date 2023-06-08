Major backstage attack at Dynamite, AEW star laid out

At AEW Double or Nothing almost two weeks ago, we saw Wardlow defend his TNT Championship against Christian Cage. It seems however that Cage is not done with them yet. During the match for the title, Captain Charisma seemed to have the match under control, and along with the help of Luchasaurus, the champion was reeling.

It wasn't until Wardlow's manager Arn Anderson came out that the balance of the match shifted in the champion's direction. Cage now blames Anderson for his loss at Double or Nothing, and is determined to get back at him. The first course of action is a brutal attack on Brock Anderson, AEW superstar, and Arn Anderson's son.

On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, a quick backstage interview was supposed to take place with Christian and Luchasaurus. As it turned out the pair launched a vicious attack on Brock Anderson in their locker room. The Canadian superstar continued his interview, mentioning how Arn Anderson cost him a title, and how he cost Luchasaurus a thumb.

From what we've seen tonight, who knows what other lengths Christian Cage will go to to get what he wants. This feud is far from over.

How do you feel about a potential rematch between Christian Cage and Wardlow for the TNT Championship?

