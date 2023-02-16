Major backstage meeting reportedly held at AEW Dynamite; former world champion was "making amends"

Reports have emerged to say there was a major backstage meeting held at AEW Dynamite. The meeting was said to have been held at last week's tapings and saw former women's world champion Thunder Rosa "making amends."

Thunder Rosa was scheduled to defend her title against Toni Storm at last year's All Out event. Unfortunately, she announced she would be unable to make the defense due to injury, and Storm later won a four-way to become the new champion.

Jamie Hayter now holds the belt, and Rosa has yet to make her on-screen return. She was backstage at last week's show, however.

Fightful Select reported that there was a locker room meeting for all the female talents on the roster who were present. The meeting was said to be an effort to ease tension between La Mera Mera and those in the locker room she had issues with.

Sources with knowledge of the meeting said that the former champion did a lot of "making amends" for several issues that came along throughout her run with the company.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral A BIG story just dropped on Fightful Select about AEW holding a backstage talent meeting with Thunder Rosa and the entire female roster.



It was an effort to ease tensions between her and the locker room. Those there say it was productive and hoped it was a "clean slate." A BIG story just dropped on Fightful Select about AEW holding a backstage talent meeting with Thunder Rosa and the entire female roster. It was an effort to ease tensions between her and the locker room. Those there say it was productive and hoped it was a "clean slate." https://t.co/4AXUdE6oEF

There were complaints about her approach as well as the fact that she made others appear to be bullies. Otherwise, there were also issues with her working 'stiff' and 'sandbagging.'

The fact that she could not travel for AEW bookings, but could for other work was also a topic said to have been brought up.

Thunder Rosa @thunderrosa22 Exciting news, #AEW fans! While my recovery continues, I'll join @AEW as a Spanish commentator & on-screen personality. I'm thrilled to be able to serve Spanish-speaking fans in this unique way. Health is a journey with ups and downs. Meanwhile, I'll see you from the booth! Exciting news, #AEW fans! While my recovery continues, I'll join @AEW as a Spanish commentator & on-screen personality. I'm thrilled to be able to serve Spanish-speaking fans in this unique way. Health is a journey with ups and downs. Meanwhile, I'll see you from the booth!

The former champion didn't wrestle at the tapings, instead doing Spanish commentary. Fightful's report closes by saying a member of AEW management had indicated a belief that the meeting was productive, hoping it was "a clean slate."

