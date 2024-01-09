Major backstage promotion in AEW

An important AEW backstage employee has received a promotion from the company CEO and President, Tony Khan, and gained a key role in the promotion at the beginning of the year 2024.

Tony Khan is known to have a great team of executives who have helped him manage the company and take it to where it is today. TK recently revealed his booking team, which includes veterans in the industry. Furthermore, the executive positions also contain some experienced employees.

Meanwhile, a key backstage employee in the company, Shane Emerson, has been promoted to a higher position. Emerson joined the All Elite promotion back in 2021 as the Head of Global Programmings and Partnerships. He is now promoted as the Vice President of Global Programming and Partnerships.

Shane Emerson made the announcement of his promotion through his LinkedIn profile, where he shared the following:

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice President Global Programming & Partnerships at All Elite Wrestling!” (H/T Wrestletalk)

Prior to joining AEW's executive position, Shane Emerson worked as the Video Production Manager and also as the Director of Global Content and Strategy at Enertainment Inc., which also owned TNA wrestling.

Tony Khan on managing backstage tensions in AEW

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the All Elite CEO and President opened up on the challenges he faces while managing people backstage in his company:

"The most important thing to me as the CEO is the wrestling fans. I'm a huge wrestling fan, and I try to think like a wrestling fan. I want the best wrestlers here in AEW. I want the best roster. And there may be some of them that don't get along with each other backstage or on TV. It's not ideal, but it's a reality, and I can't make everyone get along. I'm not sure it's necessarily even in the best interest of pro wrestling for everybody to get along." (H/T WrestlingINC)

Meanwhile, Tony Khan continues to work hard as the booker of his promotion, and only time will tell how long he can keep his role and keep running the company.