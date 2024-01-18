Major change to The Young Bucks’ on-screen names on AEW Dynamite

The Young Bucks made a shocking decision to abandon their long-known ring names and adopt new ones.

During their sit-down interview with the ever-present Renee Paquette, the Bucks told her not to refer to them by Matt and Nick Jackson but to use their full names. Nick said:

“Can you show a little more respect next time and call us by our God-given names of Nicolas and Matthew Jackson? You see, we are executive vice presidents around here, and it's time to take this job a little more seriously.”

The interesting thing we can notice is what they said about being executive vice presidents and wanting to take their jobs more seriously. No one in AEW has seen this side of Young Bucks, which undoubtedly adds a layer of intrigue to their character.

They are rumored to be taking on Sting and Darby Allin in The Icon's match at Revolution. While nothing is official yet, it is looking more likelier by the day that it will be the case.

