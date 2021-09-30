Major Changes in Backstage Roles of AEW EVPs revealed - Reports

The four EVPs of AEW have dramatically different roles to the ones they started with in the company.

AEW currently has four Executive Vice Presidents, and there have been a a lot of changes in their roles from when the company started in 2019 to now. The biggest difference between 2019 and the current scenario is the creative process, per a report from bodyslam.net.

Cody Rhodes, Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson and Kenny Omega started AEW with Tony Khan as the president of the company and the four wrestlers took up backstage roles as EVPs alongside being full-time performers in the ring. However, their creative control has been diminished significantly, as the report stated that the creative is Tony Khan's prerogative entirely, although wrestlers are allowed and encouraged to pitch ideas and come up with suggestions.

All four EVPs have different focuses, according to the report. Cody Rhodes was the last EVP to attend office meetings but his creative input has decreased greatly. Matt Jackson has been assisting his wife Dana with merchandise while Nick Jackson is overlooking the Young Bucks' YouTube vlog BTE.

AEW world champion Kenny Omega is very hands on with AEW Games, as the console game prepares for launch and AEW General Manager game is already out. The Best Bout Machine also plays a key role in putting together matches for the women's division.

AEW EVPs don't have any creative or talent hiring powers anymore

The report ended by saying that the former Bullet Club members are only EVPs in name in 2021 and Tony Khan makes the calls regarding creative and talent hiring, with the EVPs' power being taken away in this aspect.

AEW has added the likes of CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole in the last couple of months and Bray Wyatt is reportedly headed to All Elite Wrestling as well. It's fair to say that Tony Khan is doing a great job when it comes to hiring talent as AEW possesses an extremely stacked roster.

