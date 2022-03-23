Major CM Punk segment announced for AEW Dynamite

CM Punk will return to AEW TV when Dynamite airs this Wednesday. This will mark the Second City Saint's first appearance for the company since defeating MJF in a Dog Collar match at the Revolution pay-per-view earlier this month.

CM Punk and MJF were involved in a lengthy feud dating back to 2021 when Punk interrupted one of Friedman's promos. The Salt of the Earth claimed that nobody in the AEW locker room was on his level before the former WWE Champion appeared.

The interruption began a lengthy program between the two that is arguably the best storyline AEW has ever presented. Both men cut numerous promos on each other, diving deep into a well of personal attacks that referenced events stretching back a decade.

MJF handed the former ROH World Champion his first-ever loss in AEW when he defeated him in Chicago on Dynamite. However, MJF needed assistance from Wardlow, who smuggled in the Dynamite Diamond Ring to allow his boss to pick up the biggest win of his career.

The rematch at Revolution was the bloodiest and most brutal encounter between the two thus far. This time, Wardlow helped the Chicago native as he avenged his loss to defeat MJF in a grueling Dog Collar match.

What is CM Punk's record in AEW?

The Second City Saint made his in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling at the All Out pay-per-view in 2021. He defeated Darby Allin to mark a successful return to the ring.

In subsequent weeks, the former UFC fighter defeated the likes of Powerhouse Hobbs, Daniel Garcia, Matt Sydal and Bobby Fish before getting involved in a personal feud with Eddie Kingston. After defeating the Mad King, CM Punk picked up a few more victories before his loss to MJF.

Punk currently has an overall record of 13 wins and one loss across all match types. This includes victories over the likes of FTR and the Pinnacle in tag team matches wherein the Chicago native teamed up with Sting, Darby Allin and Jon Moxley in different bouts.

