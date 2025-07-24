  • home icon
  • Major Death Riders member choked out and left bloodied in disturbing attack on AEW Dynamite

Major Death Riders member choked out and left bloodied in disturbing attack on AEW Dynamite

By Sujay
Published Jul 24, 2025 00:32 GMT
AEW Dynamite saw a huge attack. (Image credits: AEW Facebook page)
AEW Dynamite saw a huge attack. (Image credits: AEW Facebook page)

AEW Dynamite saw a major Death Riders member being choked out and left bloodied in what was a disturbing attack. This was difficult for fans inside the arena to watch.

Hangman Adam Page was scheduled to take on Wheeler Yuta in a match on Dynamite tonight. However, before the match could even begin, Yuta attacked the AEW World Champion from behind in what was a sneaky move.

Despite that, Page turned the situation around quickly, gaining the upper hand and hitting the Buckshot Lariat to win the match. It was an easy match, but that didn't stop Hangman Adam Page from taking out his frustrations on Yuta. He used the same chain he used against Jon Moxley at AEW All In to attack his opponent and left him bloodied.

The one interesting thing that stood out was that despite a prominent member of the faction being attacked, none of the other members from the Death Riders came to help him. This was telling and suggests that there are cracks in the group.

Page, on the other hand, has quickly cemented himself as the top star of the company once again, and with this statement win, he only solidified that status much further.

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Edited by Neda Ali
