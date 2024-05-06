Major documentary in the making about top AEW star

A new documentary series is in the works about a major AEW star. The name in question is World Champion Swerve Strickland.

The 33-year-old is having one of the best years of his professional career. He has quickly risen into the spotlight, thanks to his lengthy feud with 'Hangman' Adam Page. Strickland was trying to capture the AEW World Championship for months and he finally succeeded at Dynasty 2024, where he dethroned Samoa Joe.

Given his current star power, it should not come as a surprise that a major documentary is in the works about Swerve Strickland. Per Uproxx, the filming for the series began around the time of Strickland's match against Dustin Rhodes at Worlds End 2023.

Kevin Nash recently criticized Swerve Strickland's performance in one of his matches on AEW Dynamite

Swerve Strickland squared off against Kyle Fletcher on the April 24, 2024, episode of Dynamite. At the beginning of the match, the former WWE star injured his foot in kayfabe but still managed to power through and perform a top rope move, which didn't sit well with a WWE Hall of Famer.

On his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash lashed out at Strickland for not selling his foot injury throughout the match.

"That's the whole thing. The pace of the match doesn't allow you to sell the foot because now you're immobile. What are you going to do? (...) So you have to look at it and say, 'I can’t vault over the top, land on my ankle, and do the spot at 12 minutes into the match' (...) You’ve lost me because now it’s like [too much]."

It will be interesting to see if Swerve Strickland will enjoy a long and successful reign as AEW World Champion. He will face Christian Cage for the gold at Double or Nothing 2024.