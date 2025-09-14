  • home icon
Major fight breaks out during AEW Collision, but there is a twist

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 14, 2025 01:18 GMT
AEW Collision is the Saturday show of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW Official Website]

A sudden fight took place moments ago on AEW Collision. Apart from featuring some unexpected individuals, this led to a surprising reunion between a former duo.

Early this year, The Acclaimed split up for good after months of dissension within the group. Anthony Bowens believed he was better off as a singles competitor and was willing to get away from Max Caster. The self-proclaimed Best Wrestler Alive's ego was a major factor that led to their eventual split.

Tonight on AEW Collision, both Bowens and Caster had respective matches. However, both of them suffered tough losses. The Five-Tool Player was backstage and was suddenly confronted by wrestling legend Jerry Lynn. He wished to give him a reality check, but he suddenly ran into his former tag team partner. Out of frustration, Bowens attacked him, and the two began brawling.

They eventually made their way to the ring, and Lynn himself had to come out and separate them. He told them off and reminded them of how, despite wanting change, their solo runs did not pan out the way they wanted. They were then confronted by Blake Christian and Lee Johnson.

The Swirl claimed that instead of trying to mend the fences of a former duo, they should pay attention to an up-and-coming duo instead. This led to them suddenly attacking Jerry Lynn. Both Max Caster and Anthony Bowens were forced to work together to help the veteran, and they ended up coming on top.

Jerry Lynn was all hyped up from the encounter and tried getting the former AEW Tag Team Champions to celebrate together, but to no avail. It seems that their grudge towards one another was still too strong. It remains to be seen whether this will be the start of a potential reunion between them.

This is an interesting swerve after it seemed that the two were going to go on respective AEW singles runs instead.

