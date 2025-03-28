Major former WWE star has serious real-life heat with AEW's Swerve Strickland

A former WWE star seemingly has serious heat with Swerve Strickland. The talent spoke about Strickland after the latter's recent comments.

The name in question is AJ Francis (fka Top Dolla). Swerve Strickland recently addressed his former faction Hit Row's WWE release in 2021. In an interesting turn of events, he indirectly said Francis' behavior was a major reason behind the group's exit from the promotion.

During a recent conversation with Adrian Hernandez, the former Top Dolla fired back at Strickland following his comments. He highlighted WWE's poor treatment of Hit Row and how the company allegedly ignored the group's ideas. Moreover, he also called out Swerve Strickland, who had apparently called him "aggressive."

"When I and B-Fab and Tehuti was in trenches all the time, coming up with concepts we wouldn't even get to use, storyline ideas were ignored (...) hours upon hours on the road (...). Well, I supposed just be [sic] cooled where her being gone and clearly she is back and doing everything so I was f***in right (...) But I say that I'm supposedly the a**hole, So stand on it. If you are the person who said I am aggressive then stand on it cause."

Francis claimed that he did not care about his haters' opinions. The former Hit Member believed that he was thriving as a pro wrestler after leaving the sports entertainment juggernaut.

"I've got a good couple ideas of who they were never been confirmed. But if it's exactly what I think is it which I think it is, Oh, I got some sh*t to say about them too. So stand on it, you got something to say about me or anything that I've done, stand on it. Say it with your whole chest, capital letters, say it and imma be right here to address it. F*ck outta here man, these n*ggas gotta f***ed u, I don't been too successful in town many different avenues to give a f*ck what these cornballs think of me." [H/T: Fightful]

Ex-WWE star AJ Francis (fka Top Dolla) addressed allegations of being aggressive

In the same interview, the former Top Dolla also addressed the fact that many people called him aggressive. AJ Francis claimed that he would not have sat back and watched her Hit Row cohort, B-Fab, get fired from WWE, so he had to take action. He was referring to a backstage incident before the SmackDown star's release.

"I'm aggressive because I stand up for my people (...) c'mon man, that's bullsh*t, that should be pi**ing me off because it's like to me (...) ain't that what you want, ain't that what you want, you don't want your friends to help you out y'all wanted me to see B-Fab get fired and then be like (...) chalk it up to the game, no, that's corny as f**k. I'm not a corner a** n**ga, I'm not lame, that's corny."

Francis is currently active on the independent circuit, competing for promotions like ROW, Revolver, and FSW. He has also been featured in TNA Wrestling.

