Major free agent urged to join WWE and challenge Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41 by former AEW star

WWE is roaring into WrestleMania Season, a busy period that is always big for the company, and the rest of the wrestling industry as well. Amid constant rumors and speculation from fans, the wrestlers themselves are also pushing potential blockbuster scenarios. After entering into free agency, one top star is encouraged to join the world's biggest promotion by a former WWE and AEW talent.

Jordynne Grace and World Wrestling Entertainment shocked the world in 2024 by making her surprise Royal Rumble debut, while TNA Knockouts World Champion. She went on to make NXT appearances under the working relationship between the two companies. Grace finished up with TNA at Genesis on Sunday, and multiple sources have reported that she is set to sign with WWE.

The Juggernaut should join WWE and re-debut in the 38th annual Royal Rumble, says Big Swole. The former Mae Young Classic competitor responded to Grace's "thank you" post to TNA, which shows her saying goodbye to colleagues at Genesis. The one-time SHINE Tag Team Champion also made a big pitch for WrestleMania Vegas: Grace vs. World Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

"You’re a Queen! Now come win that Rumble and face Rhea so I can see BIG MEATY WOMEN SLAPPING MEAT!" Big Swole wrote.

Swole's last match for the Stamford-based promotion saw her and Candice LeRae defeat Jinny and Killer Kelly in a Mae Young Classic dark match on August 9, 2018. Her last AEW match was a Dark win over Allie Katch on September 11, 2021.

Former WWE stars to clash on AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling is set to return to Atlanta, GA for the first time in five years. Dynamite on February 5 will air live from Gateway Center Arena.

The first match announced for Dynamite in ATL will see Ricochet take on Swerve Strickland. Officials are touting how the former WWE stars will wage war that night. No other matches have been announced.

Dynamite will mark Ricochet vs. Swerve III. Their first-ever singles bout saw Ricochet get the win in April 2017 at a TWR event. Six months later, Strickland got the win back at MLW One-Shot.

