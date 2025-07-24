  • home icon
  Major Hurt Syndicate member threatened with being kicked out of the stable on AEW Dynamite

Major Hurt Syndicate member threatened with being kicked out of the stable on AEW Dynamite

By Sujay
Published Jul 24, 2025 01:29 GMT
The Hurt Syndicate are a top faction in AEW. (Image credits: AEW Twitter page)
The Hurt Syndicate are a top faction in AEW. (Image credits: AEW X handle)

A major Hurt Syndicate member was threatened with being kicked out on AEW Dynamite. The cracks are starting to show, and things don't look good for the faction.

MJF recently joined the faction after a lot of deliberation from the members, especially Bobby Lashley. Since winning the Casino Gauntlet match at All In, there seems to be an odd tension between him and the rest of the group, and it was visible tonight.

Earlier on AEW Dynamite, The Hurt Syndicate shook hands with Adam Copeland to take out FTR and Stokely Hathaway. That seemed to confuse everyone, and while Renee Paquette was asking them questions about it, MJF came out and asked the same question.

He pointed out that the group was not by his side, and he also took exception to them joining hands with the WWE Hall of Famer. That did not sit well with anyone, and most importantly, Bobby Lashley. He immediately pushed Maxwell Jacob Friedman against the wall and said he had had enough of him and wanted him out of the faction.

Shelton Benjamin and MVP walked away nodding their heads. It will be interesting to see what will happen in AEW next week.

Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Edited by Neda Ali
