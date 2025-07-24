Major Hurt Syndicate member threatened with being kicked out of the stable on AEW Dynamite

A major Hurt Syndicate member was threatened with being kicked out on AEW Dynamite. The cracks are starting to show, and things don't look good for the faction.MJF recently joined the faction after a lot of deliberation from the members, especially Bobby Lashley. Since winning the Casino Gauntlet match at All In, there seems to be an odd tension between him and the rest of the group, and it was visible tonight. Earlier on AEW Dynamite, The Hurt Syndicate shook hands with Adam Copeland to take out FTR and Stokely Hathaway. That seemed to confuse everyone, and while Renee Paquette was asking them questions about it, MJF came out and asked the same question.He pointed out that the group was not by his side, and he also took exception to them joining hands with the WWE Hall of Famer. That did not sit well with anyone, and most importantly, Bobby Lashley. He immediately pushed Maxwell Jacob Friedman against the wall and said he had had enough of him and wanted him out of the faction.Shelton Benjamin and MVP walked away nodding their heads. It will be interesting to see what will happen in AEW next week.