Major injury update on AEW's Ray Fenix - Reports

AEW star Rey Fenix has been out of action since suffering a horrific injury during the Lucha Brothers' tag title defense on the January 5th edition of AEW Dynamite.

Fenix has since confirmed that he had not suffered a break, putting to rest fears of a prolonged absence. It had been expected that the former tag champion would make his return to the ring in mid-February.

In an update provided by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it has been reported that he is, in fact, a month away from making his return.

It was said that his condition has improved, with his arm out of the sling. However, fans hoping for a February return will be disappointed as he is reportedly out of the ring until mid-March.

AAA has the Lucha Brothers vs. Dragon Lee and Dralistico advertised for this upcoming Rey de Reyes event. Still, the Observer also notes that this is likely to be changed to a Penta-Dralistico singles bout.

The Lucha Brothers have also been announced as defending their HOG tag titles against former GCW tag champs, the Briscoes, in a first-ever bout on March 11th. It is yet to be confirmed as to whether or not this will go ahead.

The Lucha Brothers were set to feud with the House of Black in AEW

Losing the tag titles wasn't Rey Fenix and Penta's only involvement on the January 5th episode of Dynamite. They were also at hand to same Brian Pillman Jr. from Malakai Black.

Ahead of his partner Brody King's debut, Malakai Black faced Brian Pillman Jr. as the second generation star sought to avenge his Varsity Blondes stablemates who had previously fallen victim to Black.

However, Pillman was powerless to stop the patriarch of the House of Black, as Black secured the win and sought to teach a lesson. The Lucha Brothers came to the aid of Pillman as he suffered a beatdown at the hands of Black, with Malakai making his escape.

Perhaps Fenix and Penta were destined for a feud with Malakai, with Brody King AEW-bound, the Lucha Brothers would have made a great introductory feud for the Kings of the Black Throne.

Edited by Debottam Saha