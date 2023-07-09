Major match canceled for AEW Collision due to injury, reigning champion questions legitimacy

A major match that was scheduled to take place on AEW Collision was canceled due to an unexpected injury. The injured star is none other than Willow Nightingale.

Earlier this week, the 29-year-old star defended her Women's Championship at New Japan Pro Wrestling STRONG's Independence Day special show against Giulia. After a tough battle, Nightingale lost the match and her title.

The former STRONG Women's Champion was scheduled to wrestle ROH Women's World Champion Athena in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Unfortunately, Willow Nightingale had suffered an injury during her title defense and thus was not cleared to compete. AEW President Tony Khan, took to Twitter to announce that the match was postponed and will be taking place on the next episode of Rampage.

"Due to injuries suffered this week in Japan, @willowwrestles isn't cleared to compete tonight on #AEWCollision in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament semifinal. This semifinal match will be rescheduled to Friday Night #AEWRampage to give her an opportunity to get cleared," Tony Khan tweeted.

Tony Schiavone looked to interview Nightingale on tonight's episode of Collision. The interview was interrupted by Athena who wondered if the injury was legitimate or the former STRONG Women's Champion was faking it to get out of a match against the former WWE Superstar.

Nightingale replied by stating that she will be cleared for this Friday and also hinted that she is eyeing the ROH Women's World Championship.

