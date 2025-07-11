Major new AEW signing officially confirmed just before All In 2025

A major new AEW signing has been confirmed just days before All In 2025. This will be great news for the Tony Khan-led promotion and the fans.
Over the years, a lot of big names have made their way to the shores of All Elite Wrestling, and while some of them have not clicked with the fans, others have done considerably well. Tony Khan has perfected the art of not only signing young stars but also legitimate legends of the business, and it has now been confirmed that he has signed up wrestling legend Kevin Von Erich.
The news was broken by his two sons, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, on the latest episode of their podcast, Claw Pod. Marshall said:
“My dad is officially… he’s on the team. He’s with AEW now. And so, yeah, yeah, dude, we were, we were surprised, too. And we’re like, ‘What, Dad?’… and he’s like, ‘Yeah, man, I’m on the team now.’” [H/T Ringside News]
You can check out the entire episode of the podcast in the video below:
Ross Von Erich confirms the kind of deal Kevin Von Erich signed with AEW
On the same episode of Claw Pod, Kevin Von Erich’s other son Ross took it upon himself to clarify the kind of deal his father had signed.
The Ring of Honor star said that Tony Khan had signed up Kevin Von Erich to a 'legends deal':
“He’s basically got like, the, like, sort of a legends deal kind of thing, which is awesome.”
That is some great news for the Von Erich family, and it bodes well for the roster and the company as a whole. In the past, Tony Khan has signed up legends like Sting and Ric Flair, and they have been huge successes.
He will be hoping that signing up Kevin Von Erich will also be great for the company and will galvanise the AEW stars to up their game in an effort to impress the veteran.
