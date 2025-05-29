Major new stable officially pitched on AEW Dynamite; ex-WWE star to lead

AEW Dynamite featured a former WWE star pitching the idea of forming a new stable, which he will lead. This will change the landscape of the company and make it much more interesting to watch.

Ricochet has been on a rampage ever since he turned heel a few months ago. He has been set loose by Tony Khan and has been doing whatever he wants, and it’s working. The entire wrestling world is talking about him, and rightly so.

On Dynamite tonight, The One and Only cut a promo backstage and said that he was going to start a new stable.

“I have told everybody, after Double or Nothing, after I had laid waste to Mark Briscoe, that I will continue my quest for gold. The quest that I had been on since day one here in AEW, but I stopped and I take a second and I look around AEW and I get the lay of the land and I start to see the landscape a little for what it actually is. I see the Death Riders. I see The Opps. I see the Don Callis Family. I see The Hurt Syndicate, and I think to myself, Ricochet needs a group. Ricochet needs a crew. Ricochet needs some loyal subjects that will follow and help him on his quest for gold. And once I do, once I find the perfect crew, then I will continue to show everybody why Ricochet is simply out of this world.”

It will be interesting to see which AEW stars will join Ricochet and his new stable once it takes shape.

