Major pitch made for Roman Reigns potentially leaving WWE and joining AEW by wrestling veteran

A popular wrestling veteran has recently talked about how things would go should Roman Reigns jump ship from WWE to AEW. He felt that there was a major problem that could arise in such a situation.

The OTC can be considered one of the biggest stars in wrestling today. He has not been seen since WrestleMania 41, where he suffered a setback after being betrayed by Paul Heyman, and losing to Seth Rollins that night. Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently spoke about an interesting scenario involving The Head of the Table.

During his Drive Thru podcast, Cornette brought up the hypothetical situation of Reigns showing up to AEW on a random day. He felt that the biggest problem was finding someone to put up against him. The former WWE manager compared this to the Hurt Syndicate's current issue, as no tag team in the division was credible enough to put up a good fight against them.

"You’d have the problem, if Roman Reigns, regardless of what you called him, showed up tomorrow in AEW, who could he work with to draw money? He’d be in the same position as the Hurt Syndicate. There’s no tag teams that would be credible. Well, but they’re set up as a tag team. The point I’m making is you have almost nobody there that would be credible against a guy the level of Roman Reigns." [H/T: TJRWrestling]

Check out his comments in the video below:

The veteran also spoke about the idea of Roman Reigns vs. Jon Moxley

Jim Cornette was able to name one star who could be a good opponent for the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, his former Shield stablemate Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose).

Being the AEW World Champion, Mox would be one of the easiest choices, and his history with Roman as members of The Shield would be another reason why this would work:

"Moxley’s their World Champion. Can you see that match? Well, that’s right cuz they’re old compadres before Moxley flunked out of the big leagues." [2:14 onwards]

While there is a slim chance of Roman Reigns ending up in AEW in the future, a situation of this becoming a reality could be interesting. There is a plethora of stars whom he has never stepped foot in the ring with.

