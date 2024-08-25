MAJOR POSSIBLE SPOILER* Former WWE star in London before AEW All In

The excitement for AEW All In can be felt in the air, as many expect a few surprises from Tony Khan. One of which could be a potential debut as former WWE star Dijak has dropped a big teaser on social media.

Donovan Dijak ended his WWE tenure in June after failing to agree to terms for a new contract. Dijak was among NXT's most seasoned veterans, and he was expected to have a solid run on RAW after his main roster call-up.

However, WWE surprisingly let him go, and like many other former superstars, Dijak has been quite active on the independent circuit.

Ahead of AEW All In, the 6-foot-7-inch giant posted a photo that seemingly confirmed he was in London. One glance at the comments section also showed that fans would love to see him debut at the massive All Elite Wrestling PPV.

Dijak had previously made a backstage visit to AEW at Forbidden Door and had nothing but good things to say about the company's environment.

For those wondering, the former WWE RAW star is in London as he competed at a RevPro Show on Saturday, but that doesn't mean he couldn't make a quick cameo for AEW.

The All In card has a high-profile Casino Gauntlet Match that could feature some surprise entrants. Bringing in Dijak for the match could be one of Tony Khan's many surprises for the fans, but we'll have to wait and watch whether that happens.

In Just a few hours you can catch all the live updates from AEW All In right here at Sportskeeda.

