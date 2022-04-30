Major promotion reportedly interested in working with AEW

AEW President Tony Khan's welcoming attitude towards collaboration has reportedly attracted yet another Japanese promotion, World Wonder Ring Stardom.

World Wonder Ring Stardom often referred to as Stardom, is a Japanese women's professional wrestling promotion based in Tokyo, Japan. It is under the control of the Bushiroad company, same as New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

It is worth noting that NJPW's women's roster is quite sparse compared to AEW's. The recently announced Forbidden Door pay-per-view is expected to pit All Elite Wrestling stars against NJPW stars, which has raised the question about how the matches will go down with regards to the women's division.

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



As the Forbidden Door is finally torn aside on June 26..



What are YOUR dream matches between AEW and NJPW wrestlers? Let us know below!



#AEWxNJPW It's finally happening!As the Forbidden Door is finally torn aside on June 26..What are YOUR dream matches between AEW and NJPW wrestlers? Let us know below! It's finally happening!As the Forbidden Door is finally torn aside on June 26.. What are YOUR dream matches between AEW and NJPW wrestlers? Let us know below!#AEWxNJPW https://t.co/4bfXPQOgYL

On this week's episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that Stardom has another pay-per-view scheduled for June 26, which prevents them from joining Forbidden Door, putting women's matches for the show in more jeopardy.

However, Stardom officials are reportedly interested in collaborating with Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling for a future event. Meltzer stated that the Japanese promotion would like to book AEW wrestlers for an event at Tokyo's Ryōgoku Sumo Hall on 30 December.

Ricky Starks recently disclosed his interest in the upcoming AEW-NJPW joint event

While details on the plans for the women's division for Forbidden Door are unclear as of now, Ricky Starks has expressed his interest in the event.

The FTW Champion oozed confidence when he recently shared a tweet indicating the prominence of Team Taz.

"Regarding the Forbidden Door PPV: There is no wrestler I want to call out… Wrestlers in NJPW will all gather & shout, ‘I want to wrestle Ricky Starks!’ and ‘I want to fight Team Taz!’ It won’t take long before it does," Starks tweeted.

Ricky Starks @starkmanjones Regarding the Forbidden Door PPV:



There is no wrestler I want to call out… Wrestlers in NJPW will all gather & shout, ‘I want to wrestle Ricky Starks!’ and ‘I want to fight Team Taz!’ It won’t take long before it does. Regarding the Forbidden Door PPV:There is no wrestler I want to call out… Wrestlers in NJPW will all gather & shout, ‘I want to wrestle Ricky Starks!’ and ‘I want to fight Team Taz!’ It won’t take long before it does.

Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs are currently embroiled in a feud against Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. It remains to be seen what their role in the Forbidden Door event will be.

Would you like to see Stardom collaborate with AEW in the future? Sound off in the comments below!

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Debottam Saha